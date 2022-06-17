April 6, 1932 – June 16, 2022

Mrs. Vernel LeBeouf, aged 90 years, a native and resident of Houma, went to be with the Lord on Thursday June 16,2022 at 11:47 AM

A visitation in her honor will be held on Monday June 20, 2022 from 8:30 AM until Mass time at 11:00 AM at the Knights of Columbus (K C Hall on Shrimpers Row). Interment to follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

Mrs. Vernel is survived by her loving children, Glen and wife Veronica, Wade Liner Sr., and Keith Liner Sr., sister Mona Callahan. Grandchildren Kelly Cotton and husband Keith, Terrell Liner II, April Blanchard and husband Joe Jr., Ryan Liner, Arianne Liner, Alanna Florian and husband John, Skyler Liner, Angel Liner, Brandon Liner and wife Jami, Kristi Liner, Wade Liner II, Danielle Liner and fiancé Jamar Williams, Keith Liner II, Kirk Liner and Blake Liner. Also 35 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Sr. and Adeline Buquet LeBeouf. Former husband Roland (Cless) Liner, Her daughter Tonya Lynn Liner, son Terrell Liner Sr., Great granddaughter Kimmi Dufrene. Brothers Robert, Darden, Thomas Jr., Alex and Ray Lebeouf. Sisters Kate Marcel, Nell Scott, Augusta Hebert, and Betty Lebeouf.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, working in her garden, sitting on her swing and porch, painting ceramics. She was a great storyteller and natural comedian and so much more. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed.