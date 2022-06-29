July 12, 1933 – June 28, 2022

Vernice Ordoyne Tabor, 88, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Choctaw, Louisiana passed away on June 28, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. James Chapel Cemetery – Choctaw, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her loving children; Wanda Landry Loupe (Eugene), Patricia Landry Durocher (William JR.), Benita Landry Hebert (Randall), Gary Landry, Terry Landry (Patricia Kliebert), grandchildren, Clifford Loupe, William Durocher III, Megan Durocher Clausen, Randi Hebert, Brenen Hebert (step grandson), Blake Dempster, Stacey Landry Arceneaux, great-grandchildren, Devyn and Christian Durocher, Addison and Jackson Clausen, Cheyenne and Cierra Delatte, Blaze Dempster and Sydney Arceneaux. Brother, Clovis Ordogne.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Laura Ordoyne, first husband, Clifford Landry, second husband, Dudley Tabor, brothers, Maurice Ordogne, Leonce Ordogne and Rogers Ordogne, sisters, Rose Ordogne, Elvina O. Thibodaux, two grandchildren, Eugenie Loupe and Tyler Hebert.

The family would like to thank Lafourche Home for the Age and St.Catherine’s Hospice.