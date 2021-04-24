Vernie Coffman

June 23, 1934 – April 20, 2021

Vernie Maureen Coffman, 86, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 2:10am. Vernie was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Ministry Service will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00am. Burial will follow services in Magnolia Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Vernie is survived by her children, Vernon Coffman, Randy Coffman and Amy Abbott Coffman, Cindy Coffman Rook and husband Bruce; eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren; brother, Basil Endsley and wife Pat and sister, Sue Endsley Dubois and sister-in-law, Stacey Endsley.

Vernie is preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Coffman; parents, Roy Endsley and Elizabeth Crochet Endsley; brother, Dean Endsley.

Vernie was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed and had a passion for cooking, sewing, seamstress. She enjoyed watching the Halmark channel, ice skating, and her stories with family and friends. She was a witty person who also enjoyed puzzles and spending time with her family; whom she loved dearly.

Vernie will always be remembered, missed and loved by all the lives that she touched.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.