In memory of my father, Vernon Edward Bunch ( Eddie) . February 12, 1930 – September 15, 2024.

Known as Paw Paw to the grandkids and great grandkids; he passed today peacefully at age 94.

Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley and his two brothers, Richard and Carrol.

He served in the Air Force as a staff sergeant and later moved to Houma where he worked for Halliburton and the Corp of Engineers. He was a hard worker and an honest man. He enjoyed country music and spending time with his family. Vernon had a strong love for Houma, LA and the cajun life.

He is survived by his sons, Dr. Richard (Rick) and Dr. Ross Bunch and his only daughter, Gayle Wills (Tom) and grand and great grand children. Special thanks for the fantastic care and love given to him by his daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Tom Wills. He will be missed by his family and friends. Burial arrangements are in process.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a ministry service on Friday, September 20, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.