Vernon R. Cunningham, Sr.

Lafourche DA’s Office Hopes to Raise Awareness During National Child Abuse Prevention Month
April 10, 2023
Rodney Dale Davis
April 10, 2023

Vernon R. Cunningham Sr., 71, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on April 5, 2023.


Memorial services are currently pending..

He is survived by his wife, Billie Cunningham; daughter, Jeannie Boquet and husband Troy; son, Vernon Cunningham Jr. and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Chelsie Champagne, C.J. Champagne Jr., Channing Champagne Sr., Gage Cunningham, Chance Cunningham, Kody Crochet, and Lily Crochet; great grandchildren, Layla Hadley, Kennedy Fields, Sa’Kia Williams, Channing Champagne Jr., and one on the way; and sister, Rita Babin and husband Mark.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer “Jip” Crochet; parents, Alvin and Mildred Cunningham; sisters, Beverly Arceneaux, Evelyn Heinen, and Pamela Triche.


Vernon was known as a hard working man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather who will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

April 10, 2023

Larry Cooks

Read more