Vernon R. Cunningham Sr., 71, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on April 5, 2023.

Memorial services are currently pending..

He is survived by his wife, Billie Cunningham; daughter, Jeannie Boquet and husband Troy; son, Vernon Cunningham Jr. and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Chelsie Champagne, C.J. Champagne Jr., Channing Champagne Sr., Gage Cunningham, Chance Cunningham, Kody Crochet, and Lily Crochet; great grandchildren, Layla Hadley, Kennedy Fields, Sa’Kia Williams, Channing Champagne Jr., and one on the way; and sister, Rita Babin and husband Mark.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer “Jip” Crochet; parents, Alvin and Mildred Cunningham; sisters, Beverly Arceneaux, Evelyn Heinen, and Pamela Triche.

Vernon was known as a hard working man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather who will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.