Vickie Richard

January 19, 1963 – January 08, 2022

Vickie Lynn Labit Richard, age 58, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Vickie is survived by her sons, Joshua J. (Regina) Waguespack, and Barry (Brittany) Boudreaux; daughters, Jonielle M. (Gary) Waguespack, and Johannah E. (Jacoby) Waguespack; brother, Wayne (Carolyn) Thompson; sister, Donna White, and Tommy (Timothy) Gautreaux; grandchildren, Bryson, Asia, Steven, Mi’Kel, Sully, Jaxon, Josiah, Whitney, Timmy, Hana, Aalianna, and Lucille.

Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Ruffin Joseph and Doris Jean Bland Labit; brother, Mark Arceneaux; and sister, Bonnie (John) Shuff.

Vickie was a loving mother, sister, and Meemaw. She was a retired truck driver. She enjoyed shooting darts, doing art, listening to music and spending time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the family.