Vida Martinez Rodrigue, 81, died Friday, January 19, 2024. Born January 17, 1943, she was a native of Bayou Boeuf, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Services are currently pending.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia Martinez Blanchard; brother in law, Leroy Blanchard, Sr.; sister in law, Shirley Benoit; 5 nephews and 4 nieces and numerous great nieces, great nephews and godchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Rodrigue; parents, Olida and Cornelia Kraemer Martinez; brother, Benny Martinez, William Martinez; nephew, Leroy Blanchard, Jr.; brother in law, Clifton Benoit.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.