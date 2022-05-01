January 4, 1977 – April 26, 2022

Vincent Ray Verret, 45, of Theriot, passed away on April 26, 2022.

Visitation will be held on May 4th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Visitation will resume on May 5th from 9 am until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park Burial will take place in the St. Eloi Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Vincent Blaze Verret and Andre; parents, Curtis Sr. and Althea Lovell Verret ; Brother, Kane Verret and companion Stacey Verret, and Richard Verret; Sister, Careese DeHart and husband Lance; Grandchildren, Crystal Verrett, Josephine Verret, and Jordan Verret (one the way); Niece, Kyndalyn Bergeron and Kirsten Verret; Nephew, Carter DeHart; two Great Nieces, Kyndal Bergeron and Keyahlee Bergeron; best friend, Donald Wooley; and his fur baby, Bae.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Verret Jr; Grandparents, Atlas and Lois Lovell and Victor and Marie Verret; Nanny, Miriam Verret; Uncle, Reese Lovell, Atlas Lovell, Glenn Lovell, Roy Verret, Howard Verret, Berwick Verret and Wilbert Boudreaux; Aunt, Lisa Lovell and Lucy Pertuit, Brother-in-law, Kyndal Verdin; and his fur baby.

Vincent loved being in the boat and over the water. He enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends. He was a dog lover. He will forever be loved and missed.