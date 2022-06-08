October 8, 1967 – June 2, 2022

Vincent Richardson, 54, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana, passed away on June 2, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Thibodaux Family Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana from 10:00am until the Religious Service at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to them to go towards funeral expenses.

Vincent Richardson transitioned to be with the Lord with his family by his side. Vincent was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Carrie Sherman. At the age of 4 was adopted into the Christian family of the late Rayfield and JessieMae Williams Richardson where his Spiritual journey began at the age of 12.

Vincent was Called and Ordained to the office of Prophet at the age of 23 and preached his first sermon at Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia where he resided for 20 years. During this time Vincent worked as the Assistant to the Director of Atlanta Housing Authority. He also served as Assistant Pastor under the leadership of Evangelist Perry Clemons and served as radio Minister for WAOK radio 1260 a.m.

In 1997, Vincent married the bride of his life Sharon (Allison) Richardson and to this union was born three children.

Vincent later joined Word of Faith Worship Cathedral where he served under the leadership of Bishop Dale Bronner in the capacity of Minister of the Prison Ministry impacting and leading many to Salvation throughout the prison system in the State of Georgia.

Upon moving back to Louisiana in 2007 Vincent was Founder and Pastor of New Life Family Worship Center. During the past years he has had fellowship with Joy Fellowship, House of Prayer and Bethany Campus Church. Since returning to Louisiana, Vincent started his own business “No Limits Painting”.

Vincent is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 24 years, Sharon Richardson; two sons, Isaiah Richardson and Jeremiah Richardson; daughter, Victoria Richardson; stepbrother, David (Nancy) Williams of Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Mary (Kevin) Traynor, Edna (Nissi) Allison and brothers-in-law, Nathaniel (Wanda) Allison and Fernando Allison, Vincent also leaves to cherish his loving memories a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and very close devoted friend indeed.