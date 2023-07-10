Vincent Varnado

Loriann Marie Parfait
July 10, 2023
July 10, 2023

Vincent Varnado, 79, a native of Houma, LA and resident of New Orleans, LA passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023.

He is survived by his sons, Vandruck Varnado, Kim Williams and Christopher Varnado. Daughters, Toya Reddix, Pheka Spencer, Kareem Varnado, ten grandchildren, niece, Leslie Varnado and nephew, James Varnado.


He was preceded in death his step-father, Willie Martin and mother, Eva Varnado Martin. Sisters, Annie Varnado and Donna Bass. Grandparents, Ellen Curry Varnado and David Varnado.

