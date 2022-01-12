Violet Tompkins Durshimer

Violet Grace Durshimer, nee Tompkins, 85, passed away January 10, 2022 in Thibodaux, LA. Known by her family and friends as Vi, she began life in Downsville, NY, where her family, including 11 brothers and sisters, owned and operated a dairy farm. They relocated to Florida in the early 1950s, where she met her husband, Arthur. They married in 1957 and moved to Georgia in 1959, where they spent their years together. She moved to Thibodaux in 2014. Vi was an active member of every church she joined and contributed greatly to those communities. She held many jobs, but was most proud of her work with the JMS Burn Center in Augusta, GA.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur, Jr.; parents, Bert and Georgia Tompkins of Brooksville, FL, in laws, Arthur and Louise Durshimer of Albany, GA and several siblings.

She is survived by son and daughter in law, Steve and Vicki Durshimer of Hudson, FL; son and daughter in law, Arthur and Meg Durshimer of Bradenton, FL and daughter and son in law, Georgia and Kenneth Thibodaux of Thibodaux, LA; grandchildren, Amy (Eric) Hagood, Matthew (Nicole) Durshimer, Michael Durshimer, Jacob Durshimer and Benjamin Durshimer; step grandchildren, Erica (Adam) Trosclair and Blake Thibodaux; great grandchildren, Will Hagood, Harper Hagood, and Brandon Hagood, Abel Thompson; step great grandchildren, Logan Rodrigue and Graysen Trosclair. She is also survived by sister in law, Beckie Monroe, a dear friend for more the 50 years, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

Private graveside services will be held in Bunnell, FL.

Charitable contributions can be made toe Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 3185 Wheeler Rd. Augusta, GA 30909 and the building fund at First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux, 1255 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux, LA 70301.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.