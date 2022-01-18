Virginia Annise Schmidt

November 15, 1932 – January 16, 2022

Virginia Annise Johnson Schmidt died peacefully in her home on January 16, 2022. Annise was born on November 15, 1932, to Cleveland J. and Willie Velma Stewart Johnson at home in Quitman, Louisiana. She grew up in Jonesboro, Louisiana where she attended both elementary and high school.

It was in elementary school, where she met her future husband, James “Jim” Schmidt, and they were married on August 8, 1953. While Jim finished his degree at Louisiana Tech University, Annise worked at the Louisiana Department of Welfare as a stenographer. Because she had developed the attuned skill of typing, she typed all of Jim’s engineering reports for school. Throughout their marriage, the two traveled regularly in their Airstream, and one of her favorite locations to visit was Branson, Missouri where they went often.

Though she battled Crohn’s Disease her entire adult life, she was headstrong in her commitment to be a devoted homemaker and mother. Her husband was employed by Louisiana Power and Light Co., which required them to move often, taking them throughout the state from Jonesboro to Kentwood, Metairie, Port Sulphur and Thibodaux. Through the many geographical changes, Annise took solace in her commitment to her faith, and she was a devoted member of University Baptist Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Annise is survived by her loving husband, James Schmidt, daughter, Susan Schmidt Gilbert and her husband Walter Gilbert, three grandchildren, Patrick (Elizabeth) Gilbert, Allison (Richard) Bennett, and Lauren Gilbert, and four great grandchildren, Cort and Dakota Bennett and Annie and Patrick Flynn Gilbert. Annise was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and enjoyed the laughs and love she shared with her family.

Visitation with family will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 10 am until time for the memorial service at 11 am at University Baptist Church, 904 Menard Street. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Charity of your choice.

