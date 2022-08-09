Virginia Bridges

May 5, 1936 – August 6, 2022

Virginia Walls Bridges, 86, passed away on August 6, 2022. Virginia was a native of Mississippi and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Houma, LA from 9:00 until service time. Ministry Services will begin following visitation on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at First United Methodist Church at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, MS for 3:00 pm.

Virgina is survived by her two children, Michael (Nancy) Bridges and Kathy Bridges; daughter-in-law Barbara (Curt) Collins, four grandchildren, Ryan (Alheli) Bridges, Claire (Rob) Corcoran, Zane Bridges, and Chloe (Adam) Devine; and two great grandchildren, Vincent and Mia. She is preceded in passing by her beloved husband of 62 years, Hugh Franklin Bridges III; her brother, Dorman (Ann) Walls; and her parents, James Otto Walls and Lurline Agnes Frazier.

Virginia was grace and class personified. She loved to travel the world with her husband, Frank, until an accident in 1991 that left him paralyzed. She was an amazing caretaker to him for the next 24 years of his life. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she was adored by all who knew her.

Flowers can be sent to First United Methodist Church in Houma.