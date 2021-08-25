Virginia Chatagnier

May 7, 1931 – August 25, 2021

Virginia Chaisson Chatagnier, age 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was a longtime resident of Houma.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, August 30, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Virginia is survived by her sons, Recardo Chatagnier and wife Earline, Wayne Chatagnier; daughter, Charlotte Guidry and husband Barry; grandchildren, Lana Falcon and husband Eric, Donnie Chatagnier and wife Joelle, Brad and Jared Guidry, and Tyler Guidry and wife Krystal; great grandchildren, Kaliee, Karlie, Kylie, and Harmony Chatagnier, Kaylie, Seth, Talan, Eveanna, Remington, Alyssa Guidry, Stefanie Chatagnier; great great granddaughter, Selene Brown.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Chatagnier; parents, Clovis and Marie Pellegrin Chaisson; brother, Toussaint Chaisson.

Virginia was known for her beautiful soul. She loved and cared for many and adored her family. She enjoyed cooking, puzzles, sewing, and crocheting. She loved and adored her cats and would care for many of them. Anyone who knew Virginia, knew she worked for Annunziata Catholic Church with forty-two years of service. Virginia’s heart was too big for this world. She leaves a beautiful legacy behind and now has been united with her husband who passed before her and rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

