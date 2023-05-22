Virginia Foret, age 98, peacefully passed away on May 20, 2023. She was a native of Houma, La and was a current resident of Lafourche Parish.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Janice Griffin and Linda Bourg; son, Terry Forest; sister, Merle Plaisance; her 9 grandchildren; and her 22 great-grandchildren.

Virginia is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ilmis Foret;parents, Mattie and Eliza Dupre; brothers, Ariel Dupre, Arnold Dupre, Delvin Dupre, and Allen Dupre; and sister, Laura Callais.

Virginia enjoyed spending her free time in her flower garden, solving cross word puzzles, and crocheting. Most of all, Virginia loved spending time with her family and loved ones.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to take care of the family of Virginia Foret.