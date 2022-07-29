Virginia “Ginger” Miller

July 29, 2022
September 18, 1936  July 27, 2022



Virginia “Ginger” Peterson Miller, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm. Born September 18, 1936 she was a native of Big Springs, Texas and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

Private services to be held.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Jackie Dwyer (Lance), Sherry St. Martin (Chris); grandchildren, Brian Dwyer, Corey Dwyer, Ashli Hebert, Lauren St. Martin, Rebecca St. Martin, Jonathan St. Martin; great grandchild, Beckham St. Martin; siblings, Janie Sonier, Jerry Peterson, Judy Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Curley Miller; parents, Nathan and Bertha Nelson Peterson; brother, Nathan P. Peterson; sister, Jeanette Peterson.

The family would like to thank all the staff of The Suites at Sugar Mill Point and H.L. Haydel Memorial Hospice.

