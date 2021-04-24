April 22, 2021

Virginia “Ginny” Bourgeois, age 80, passed away Thursday April 22, 2021. She was a native and longtime resident of Chacahoula, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation Saturday April 24, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at 12:00 with burial to follow.

Ginny is survived by her children, Chuck Bourgeois (Wendy), Tamra Beason (Steve), Mike Bourgeois (Tammy), Debbie Gussman (Darren), Glenn Bourgeois; grandchildren, Shelley, Corey, Samantha, Nicole, Ashleé, Aimeé, Destanie, Danaie, Dalanie, Olivia, Abigail; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Julian, Ava, Logan, Alaina, Adison, Nico, Ellie, Emmitt; sister, Peggy Falgout (Robert); brother, Audie Broussard.

Ginny is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bourgeois, Sr.; parents, Agnes and Felix Broussard; siblings, Gertrude Bourque, Norbert Broussard Sr., Vally McGinn, Daniel Broussard; great grandchild, Isabella.

Ginny was a devout Christian and parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, grandkids, and church friends. Ginny loved spending time outside watching the hummingbirds and tending to the flowers. She never met a stranger and was known for her amazing hugs.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Virginia “Ginny” Bourgeois.