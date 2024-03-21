Virginia Hodnett Cunningham, died Friday, March 15, 2024. Born September 23, 1942, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux for 75 years.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024 from 9:00 am until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at the church with burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived be her son, Joseph “Jay” Celestin Cunningham, IV and wife Linda; daughter, Renee Cunningham Guckenburg and husband William; grandchildren, Alec Joseph Cunningham, Sarah Grace Guckenburg, and Anna Claire Guckenburg; siblings, Lewis Hodnett, Vicki Reno, Martha Hodnett, Malcolm Hodnett, John Hodnett, and Jennifer Ledet.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “J.C.” Celestin Cunningham, III; her parents, Lewis Dean Hodnett and Helen Naquin Hodnett.

She was the owner of La Papillon Needleworks in Thibodaux for 15 years. She was a parishioner of St. Genevieve Catholic Church for 52 years and volunteered for Helping Hands Ministry at St. Genevieve for more than 20 years. She was an enthusiastic grandmother, enjoyed needlework of any kind, and was an avid reader. She will be missed by many.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.