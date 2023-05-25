Virginia Redmond Dupre, 92, a native of Montegut and longtime resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana, passed away on the afternoon of May 23, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Louis Catholic Church from 9:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in church cemetery.

Virginia is survived by her son, Dennis Dupre, Jr. (Lisa); brother, Johnny Redmond (Myra); grandson, Craig Dupre (Jan); step-granddaughter, Kerensa Grissom (David); great-grandchildren, Blakely Dupre; and step great-grandchildren, Landon and Ava Grissom.

She was preceded in death by her loving her husband, Dennis Dupre, Sr.; parents, Johnny and Lillian Redmond; daughter, Darlene Dupre; and sisters, Delores Crochet and Marie Redmond.

Virginia was a loving mother with a strong work ethic. Virginia loved being a business owner having owned Merle Norman for 35 years. After retiring, she loved to sew and made several outfits and wedding dresses. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Virginia Dupre.