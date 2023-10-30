Vivian Shirley Haynes, 87, a native of Yazoo City, Mississippi and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on October 25, 2023.

A Visitation will be held in her honor on Monday October 30, 2023, starting at 9:00am until the Funeral Service at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters; Judy Theriot (Robert), Deborah Marcel (Pierre), Wanda Marcel (David), Theresa Villatoro (Humberto), Patricia Chauvin (Willie); son, Kirk Haynes (Jackie); brother, Charles Plake; sister, Frances Lirette (Gary); followed by 18 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Lee Haynes; parents, John Thomas Plake and Perry Mozelle Plake; son, Herbert Marshall Haynes and his wife, Machelle Haynes; brother, John Plake and sister-in-law Thelma Plake; sisters, Dorothy Case and Katherine Case; grandsons, Kristopher Paul Marcel and Brent Anthony Marcel; and son-in-law, Craig John Marcel.

Vivian was a very strong and independent woman who devoted her life to her beloved family. She was known as “Maw Maw Blue” by her grandchildren she held dear to her heart. Vivian was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly. May she rest in peace.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Brian Matherne and the medical team and Haydel Hospice for taking such great care of their mother.

