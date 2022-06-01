Vivian Theriot

February 14, 1930 – May 31, 2022

Vivian Champagne Voisin Theriot, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was a native and longtime resident of Theriot, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday, June 3, 2022, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Vivian is survived by her husband of 46 years, Herbert Joseph Theriot; children, Christopher J. Voisin (Paula), Rometra V. Dove, Jennifer V. Giles (Gene), Bradley J. Voisin, Sr. (Pamela); stepchildren, Sarah V. Canfield (Richard), Burt P. Theriot (Dana), Alice R. Naquin (Yogi); twenty grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Vivian is preceded in death by her parents, Romain Champagne and Rose Theriot Champagne; first husband, James P. Voisin; sisters, Eula Mae Grabert, Hazel Nuseline, Esther “Rosie” Crochet; brothers, Wilbert “Buddy” Champagne, Lloyd Champagne, and Ronnie Champagne.

Vivian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, shopping, and traveling. Vivian loved music and dancing. She was a devout catholic and loved sharing her faith with her family and community. Vivian was always thankful for those who helped her, especially those who welcomed them in their homes after Hurricane Ida. She will be sadly missed by everyone who deeply loved her. Everyone was her favorite, but Baby was very special to her.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Dickie Haydel, the staff of Terrebonne Place, and Haydel Hospice.