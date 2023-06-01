On Friday, May 26, 2023, Wallace Richard “Dickie” Ellender, III, devoted lover of God, born April 9, 1955, and life-long resident of Bourg, LA, left this mortal world to enter his eternal home.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa-Marie Hart Ellender; mother, Coralie Hebert Ellender; children, Christopher W. (Jordan) Ellender, Annie E. (Dan) Adams, and Katharine D. Ellender; brothers, Thomas (Linda) Ellender, Paul Ellender, Philip (Carole) Ellender, Danny (Amy) Ellender; sister Renée (Todd) Anders; four grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his father, Wallace R. Ellender, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Wallace R. Ellender and Clara Crossman Ellender of Bourg; and maternal grandparents, Anthony Paul Hebert and Hazel Blanchard Hebert of Montegut.

Wallace graduated from South Terrebonne High School and earned his B.S. in Ag-Economics from Louisiana State University. He was the President of Ellender Farms, Inc., a sugar cane farm in which he partnered with his brother, Thomas, and served on the American Sugar Cane League (ASCL) Board in multiple capacities including National Legislative Chair to President. He was King Sucrose LXXIV and was honored to receive the prestigious ASCL President’s Award in 2023, for his service and dedication to Louisiana’s Sugar Cane industry. He also served two terms on the Republican State Central Committee, and as Chairman for one of two terms on Terrebonne’s Republican Parish Executive Committee. He loved his family and friends dearly, and cherished the life-long memories he created while being a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bourg, LA, with a Christian memorial service at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial service at the church’s cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please take your family to Scarlet Scoop in Houma. He loved their ice cream. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

