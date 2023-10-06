Wallace Williams, 86, a U.S Army Veteran, and a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away o n September 28, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Crozier Cemetery.

Wallace leaves to cherish his memories, his sister, Artemise Theriot (Earl).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henderson Williams, Jr., and Piccola Neville Williams. Wife, Willie Jane Coston Williams and brothers, Ronald Williams, Sr., Nolan Williams and James Williams. Sisters, Asurlea Williams Franklin and Annie Mae Williams, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends whom Wallace loved and lives that he touched.

