Wally George Rodrigue, 94, died Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 2:31 pm. Born September 7, 1930 he was a native of Chackbay, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

He is survived by children, Brian Rodrigue (Linda Sanchez), Valerie Waguespack (Barry), Amanda Puleo (Michael), Kirk Rodrigue (Dana), Elaine Falgoust (Ronnie), Chad Rodrigue (Sherry), Dwayne Rodrigue (Leslie); grandchildren, Elliot Waguespack, Christy Waguespack, Lana Daigle, Ashleigh Tyson, Shawn Puleo, Candace Puleo, Bethany LeBlanc, Joseph Falgoust, Matthew Rodrigue, Jacob Rodrigue, Brennan Rodrigue; great grandchildren, Layla, Norah, Finn and Ryker Waguespack, Sawyer and Bentley Tyson, Amelia and Maria LeBlanc.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Prestenbach Rodrigue; parents, Victor and Augustilia Legendre Rodrigue; sisters, Victoria Rodrigue, Shirley Thibodaux and Mary Kliebert; brothers, August Rodrigue, Horace Rodrigue, Simon Rodrigue, and Elton Rodrigue.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to his private sitters, Cynthia, Pat, Charlene, Juan and Joseph as well as Hope Hospice, especially his nurses, Tiffany and Felicia, his aids, Ginger and Alice, socal worker, Nicky and Deacon Brent Bourgeois. They would also like to thank Total Pharmacy and their drivers for their quick deliveries.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.