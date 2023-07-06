Walter John Webre, a native and resident of Vacherie passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at the age of 77.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time at Our Lady of Peace Catholic church in Vacherie. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 PM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marlene Marcombe Webre; two children, Michelle Borne (Pitse) and Nathan Webre; grandchildren, Anna (Blaise) Borne, Andrea (Alex) Borne, Noah and Drew Hotard; great grandchildren, Kaius and Cassius Becnel, Remy Sims and one on the way; sister, Antionette Kliebert Rodrigue; godsons, Roy Anthony Webre and Travis St. Pierre.

He is preceeded in death by his infant child, Mary Katherine Webre; parents, Pamphile and Anna Marie “Noy” Becnel Webre; in-laws, Hector and Enola Schaubhut Marcombe; goddaughter, Reasa Falgoust; brother in laws, Leslie Rodrigue, Robert Marcombe and Jean Morvant; sister in law, Katherine Mayet.

He was a graduate of St. James High School. He retired from Shell. Was an active Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Peace Church.

He had a passion for lawncare, Saints football, vintage race cars and his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

