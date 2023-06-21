Walterine “Justine” Verdin, 75, born July 5, 1947 a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

She is survived by her sons, Jerome Verdin (Verna), Rodney Verdin (Mary), Robert Verdin (Jennifer), Leo Verdin (Amy); daughters, Nancy Duplantis (Kevin), and Connie Verdin (Irby); twenty-four grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; brothers, Lawrence, Richard “Jed”, Norris, Harold, and Ronald Hotard; and sister, Rhonda Sloan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin G. Verdin; parents, Van P. Hotard and Francois N. Hotard; sons, Kenneth Verdin; brothers, Stanley Hotard, Walter Hotard, and Eddie Hotard; and sisters, Julian Hotard and Noella Hotard.

She was a wife, sister, and friend to many but most of all a wonderful mother. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren till her last breath. She did her best to make sure we knew how much we were loved. She continuously pushed us to be better and want better with a loving, guiding, and firm touch when needed. She ran a tight ship, which benefited us and which we are eternally grateful for. Even after years of battling with Dementia, every afternoon she would wait for her babies to get off the bus. Her love for us never failed, even when her mind did. She loved gardening, cooking, and baking. Jambalaya, fried shrimp, crab patties, green beans straight from her garden, and Georgia Pecan cake were some of her most requested dinners. She loved cooking large family meals on Sunday’s after church because it was the easiest way to get us all together and home again. No matter how hard we try, it’s not quite the same, her love will always be the missing ingredient. As hard as it is to say goodbye to our mother who we admire, cherish, love, and will dearly miss we find comfort in the fact that she is now reunited with our father and brother. As you go into the garden alone, we will carry all the love you freely and selflessly gave to us, until we meet again, know you were loved.

And He walks with me, and He talks with me,

And He tells me I am His own;

And the joy we share as we tarry there,

None other has ever known.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, LA from 9am until the funeral service at 12pm (noon). The burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Bourg, Louisiana.

We would like to thank St. Catherine’s Hospice, especially Monica for the love and cared she provide, not only to mom but us as well.

