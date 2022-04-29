Walterine LeBoeuf

April 2, 1938 – April 27, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Walterine Theresa LeBoeuf, 84, on April 27, 2022, into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father.

A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 9 AM until the Religious Service at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Walterine is survived by her sons, Clark Sr. (Cecile), Kevin Sr. (Rhonda) and Troy; daughters, Lorraine L. Martin (Bryan) and Peggy L. Fabre (Kirby Jr.); brothers, Norris Lirette Sr. and Tony Lirette; sister, Lucy Hargrove; 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Olden “T-Ray” Anthony LeBoeuf; parents, Randolph Lirette and Hazel Dupre Lirette; son, Randy Sr.; brothers, Clinton Lirette and Johnny Lirette; sister, Lois Trahan and Rosalina Lirette; and two granddaughters, Tiana Solet and Hidie LeBouef.

She was very competitive in everything she did. She loved to play darts. She bowled for 15 years on several leagues. She worked for Council on Aging for several years and received Employee of the Year. When she did something, she wanted it done right. She loved to cook and crochet afghans, baby shoes and clothes.

Walterine will be dearly missed by all those who have the pleasure to know and love her.