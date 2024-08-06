Walterine Mary Lacobon Billiot, 79, a native of Dulac, LA and resident of Baker, LA, passed away on August 4, 2024.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 9am to 10am, with the service to begin at 10am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Earline Brent (Duane) and Merlene Raffield (Erik); grandchildren, Christopher Billiot (Samantha), Corey Boudreaux, Ashley England (Quade), Brady Breaux (Michelle), Jobey Boudreaux (Breanna), Brittain Dion (Megan), Brett Dion (Nina), Caine Hebert, and Dakota Raffield; step grandchildren, Heather Breaux, Chad Breaux Jr. (Nicole), Macy LouVierre (Marc), Tyler Brent (Tiffany), Cody Brent (Cheyenne), and Erika Raffield; great grandchildren, Journee England, Hunter Breaux, Brooklyn Dion, Aubrey Dion, Noah Boudreaux, Amiyah Boudreaux, Mason Breaux, Roman Billiot, Bentley Dion, Jobey Boudreaux Jr., Brynzlee England, Rance Dion, and A’mee England; 16 step grandchildren and 2 step great-great grandchildren; Godchildren, Alvin Parfait, Tammie Samanie, Travis Williams, and Kenneth Gregoire; also a niece whom she considered a daughter, Cathy Parfait.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlene Dion; parents, William and FLorence Lodrigue Lacobon; sisters, Eunice Billiot, Bessie Lodrigue, Rita Lodrigue, Lorraine Parfait, Cecile Guidry, and Donita “Bonnie” Lacobon; brothers, Albert Lacobon Sr. and Justillian Lacobon; and step grandson, Kaylon Raffield.

The family would like to thank the staff with Hospice of Baton Rouge for their care and support.