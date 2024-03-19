Wanda Hebert Ledet, age 75, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2024 after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She was a native and resident of Houma.



Please check back for service time and date.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Kathy Ledet Relan and fiancé Scott Tassin; son, Dr. Robert Ledet and wife Hollie; grandsons, Christopher Relan (Alanna), Jonathan Ledet; granddaughters, Sarah Ledet George (Hunter), Jennifer Relan; great-granddaughters, Aubrey Relan, Lucy Relan, Elizabeth George; sister, Laurie Ashley; brothers, Wayne Hebert (Jeanette), Mark Hebert (Beth); sister-in-law, Ginger Hebert; and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Randy J. Ledet; parents, Emanuel (Buddy) and Phyllis Naquin Hebert; sister, Lynne Hebert Alleman; brother, David Hebert; brother-in-law, Alton Alleman; father-in-law, Aubrey Ledet; mother-in-law, Laurita Ledet.

Wanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved traveling, going to the beach, and reading. Wanda loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.