Wanda Vita Ruth Williams passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. Born July 28, 1943, she was a native of New Orleans, LA, but resided in Thibodaux, LA for the past 18 years.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 52 years, William L. Williams; sons, Wylin Rodney Williams; Wesley Lewis Williams; granddaughter London Alysse Williams; godson, Charlie Anderson; goddaughter, Serene Henderson; Special nieces, Chelsey Green, Kaylin Green Davis, Kayra Green; special nephews, Cornell Perkins, Kieron Burrows; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and relatives. She was preceded in death by her mother Veronica Bonnafon Williams and sister Sandra Williams.


Wanda was a proud graduate of Southern University. After graduation she worked as a teacher and then for the City of New Orleans until she retired after 32 years. She held positions at the city in the CAO’s office, Dept. of City Welfare, Parking & Adjudication, and the French Market Corp. Wanda was a devoted wife and mother; and cherished being a grandmother to London. She had a joyful spirit and was always ready to hold a conversation; as she had an opinion about most things. She was an avid gardener that loved working in her yard. She will be sorely missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Annette Street, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the service begins. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

