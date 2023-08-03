Warren Charles Jones Sr. was born June 6, 1954 to the late John L Jones and Leona Parker Jones. Warren was baptized at an early age. He was a native of Houma, La where he departed this earth.

Warren was a passionate and loving protector of his family and friends. Warren loved working, talking to his friends, and being with his family. Warren was definitely the jokester of the family, he had a name for everybody he met. His favorite saying was “give me $10.00”. Warren was a certified plumber and a jack of all trades. Warren enjoyed going on calls and doing jobs for family and friends. Warren retired and enjoyed watching TV, talking to his siblings, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 9:00AM until funeral time at 10:00AM at Dularge Community Baptist Church 549 Andrew St., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Dularge Cemetery.

Warren leaves to cherish his memories, wife Elizabeth L. Jones, sons, Warren C Jones, Jr. (Marissa), Wayne C. Jones, (Nikitra), Terrence L. Jones (Irinique), Idi Scott, and Kierry West. Brothers John L. Jones (Beaulah), James Jones, Gilbert Jones, Marshall Jones (Ruthie), Joseph Jones, Ernest J. Jones (Ann). Sisters Irma Lee Rener (Joseph), Gelene Allen (Joseph). Grand children, Jaijawon Simmons Sr., Eleriyia Jones, Davon Charles, Raegan Alvis, Jaelin Simmons, Wynae’ Jones, Terranie Jones, and Iri’Lynn Jones. Great-Grandchildren, Hazel Simmons, Aubrey Simmons, and Jaijawon Simmons Jr. God daughters Jean Williams and Azyriah Norman. Godson’s Christopher Stoves Jr. and Johnny Lamont Lawson. Uncle Thomas Parker (Ava) and Aunt Mary Parker.

Warren was proceeded in death by his parents John L Jones Sr. and Leona Parker Jones, Sister Alma Jean Jones. Paternal grandparents Olivia Fitch Brown and Freeman Jones. Maternal grandparents Sylvester Parker Sr. and Viola Newton Parker.