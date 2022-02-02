Warren Joseph Arcement

Warren J. Arcement, 76, a native and resident of Lockport, LA, rose to new life in Christ on Monday, 31 January 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, Raceland, LA. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery, Lockport, LA.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy D. Arcement; sons, Todd Arcement (Laura), Nicholas Arcement (Kristy) and Kyle Arcement; grandchildren Paige, Alyssa, Grace, Brennan and Alexis Arcement; brothers, Russell Arcement Jr., Bruce Arcement, Wayne Arcement and Wade Arcement; sisters, Marynell Vidallier and Dorothy Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Arcement Sr. and Nellie Arcement; brother, Richard Arcement and sister, Katherine Smith.

Warren, a Certified Public Accountant, was truly one of a kind with a generous heart and unforgettable personality. Faith and family were his obvious priorities…with fun not being far behind. A man of many talents and skills, he lived life to the full and brought joy to many. He will be sadly missed.

In lieu of flowers please make charitable contributions to Holy Savior Catholic Church.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.