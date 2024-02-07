Wayne Anthony Lindsey, 61, of Houma, Louisiana passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was born February 17, 1962 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Raymond “Red” Lindsey and June Hebert Lindsey. Wayne was a loving father, Paw Paw, son, brother and uncle. He never met a stranger and was a friend to many. Wayne will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Wayne is preceded in death by his father; Raymond “Red” Lindsey.

He leaves behind, his mother; June Hebert Lindsey of Houma, LA.; his children; Luke Lindsey and wife Tonya of Fouke, AR, Alana Lindsey of Texarkana, TX; siblings Raymond Lindsey; Kathy Bunn; Jeannie Lindsey; Liz Bourg and husband Roy, all of Houma, LA; two grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved.

A heartfelt thank you to the nurses and doctors at Ochsner Medical Center who took great care of Wayne and showed kindness to his family.

Services will be announced at a later time.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.