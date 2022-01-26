Wayne Folse

December 25, 1953 – January 21, 2022

Wayne Joseph Folse (Wayno) , native and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on Friday, January 21,2022 at the age of 68.

A memorial visitation will be held at 9:00am on Saturday, February 5, 2022 followed by a Rosary at 10:30am at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie, Louisiana at 10:30am. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00am. Urn burial will be held at Our Lady Of Peace Cemetery in Vacherie, Louisiana.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Valerie (Val) Folse; son,Brad Folse (Shannon); daughter, Brandy Falcon (Brad); sister, Dinah Aubert (Ray); brother, Rodney Folse (Ellen); 7 grandchildren, Amber Kersey, Kimberly Falcon, Brad Falcon Jr. (B.J.), Blair Lisenbee, Chance Folse, Jacob Falcon, Ryan Folse; 5 great grandchildren; mother in law, Magaline Trahan (Maggie) numerous in-laws,nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Shirley Folse; father-in-law, Bennie Trahan (Bud);paternal and maternal grandparents; nephew,Michael Folse.

Wayne will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Thibodaux regional hospital CC Unit and St. Joseph Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Wayne while he was there.