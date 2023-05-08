Wayne Jude Hebert, 76, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on May 4, 2023.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 8am to 11am, with the funeral service to begin at 11am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn G. Hebert; sons, Jason M. Hebert Sr. (Nikki), Robert J. Hebert, and Wayne P. Hebert; grandchildren, Cierra Hebert, Jason M. Hebert Jr., and Marissa Hebert; great grandchild, Aria Alea Verdin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Justillia “Red” Hebert; brothers, Bryan Hebert and Charles “Yogi” Hebert; sisters, Helen Marcel, Emelda Lirette, and Norita “Cheechee” Quatrevingt.

Wayne was a United States veteran who served in the Vietnam war as a part of the Marine Corps.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.