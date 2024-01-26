Wayne Landry, 67, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma , passed away on January 24, 2024.

Visitation will be held January 30th, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park starting at 5:00pm until 8:00pm.

He is survived by his wife Susan Mire Landry; sisters, Janice Boudreaux, Kathy Barry; sister-in-law, Debra Landry; nephews, Blake Melancon, Brett Landry and Brandon Landry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Landry and Doyce Landry; brother, Larry Landry.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.