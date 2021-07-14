Wayne Louviere

July 19, 1956 – July 11, 2021

Wayne M. Louviere, 64, a resident of Houma, LA and native of Morgan City, LA, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.



A Memorial Visitation will be held in his honor on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Louviere; daughter, Tori Louviere; son, Todd Louviere and spouse Baldemar Menchaca; brother, Terry Louviere, Sr.; sisters, Judy Miller, Linda Aucoin; granddaughter, Ella Louviere-Callais.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Morris Louviere and Rita Hebert Louviere; lifelong friend, Ray Pitre.



Wayne fought a good battle and passed surrounded by his loving family.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wayne M. Louviere please visit Samart’s Tribute Store.
