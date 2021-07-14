Wayne Louviere

July 19, 1956 – July 11, 2021

Wayne M. Louviere, 64, a resident of Houma, LA and native of Morgan City, LA, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

A Memorial Visitation will be held in his honor on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Louviere; daughter, Tori Louviere; son, Todd Louviere and spouse Baldemar Menchaca; brother, Terry Louviere, Sr.; sisters, Judy Miller, Linda Aucoin; granddaughter, Ella Louviere-Callais.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Morris Louviere and Rita Hebert Louviere; lifelong friend, Ray Pitre.

Wayne fought a good battle and passed surrounded by his loving family.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.