Wayne “Yonz” Savoie, 69, native of Larose, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, with a Knights of Columbus service at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Mary Grace Gallardo Savoie; son, Corey John Savoie; daughter, Antoinette Marie Savoie; step-daughter, Melissa Foret Habeney (Billy); brothers, Mark Savoie (Trudy) and Glenn Savoie (Denise); grandchildren, Taylor Grace Savoie, Avery Jade Savoie; step-grandchildren, Carter Habeney and Stella Habeney; nieces and nephews, Miranda, Camille, Aubrey, Jess, and Gabe.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Houston A. Savoie and Betty G. Savoie.

Wayne was a seaman. He was a boat captain for 48 years. He was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. In a Christ like manner, Wayne risked his life to rescue an accident victim who was submerged in Bayou Lafourche. For this selfless act, Wayne was issued the Life Saving Award from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. His hobby and passion was building and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. He was also a Duke for the Krewe of Hercules. Wayne loved and had a Zest for life. Life with Wayne was like being on an adventure. As a family, we enjoyed his story telling, humor, quick wittedness, and generosity.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

“Captain Wayne, signing off.”