Wendell “Menue” Molaison

Wendell “Menue” P. Molaison, 62, a native of Golden Meadow, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, Golden Meadow, LA. Religious services will be at 12:00 pm.

He is survived by his sister, Betty Grace Molaison Hotard and husband Michael Hotard; aunts, Alice M. Terrebonne, Jacqueline M. Baxter, Linda Ann Molaison, and Emma T, Bergeron.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace P. Molaison and Yvonne Terrebonne Molaison; grandparents, Lawrence J. and Lena CoCo Molaison, Jack and Leoncia Cheramie Terrebonne; brother, Eugene Molaison; sister, Lena L. Molaison; uncles, Reynold J. Molaison, Jack Terrebonne III, James “Jimmy” Terrebonne; aunts, Dinah M. Miller, and Lois T. Vizier.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.