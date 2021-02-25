Whitney Voisin

April 23, 1976 – February 21, 2021

Whitney Leigh Voisin, 44, a native of Houma, LA and resident of Schriever, LA passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Memorial Services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, masks are mandatory and social distancing should be practiced.

Whitney is survived by her children, Roni Mire and husband Austin, Madison Allemand; godchild, Alyssa Aucoin and fiance’ Jordan; mother and step-father, Mary and David Layfield; sisters, Shelley Aucoin and husband Scott, Christina Christensen and husband Sune; granddaughter, Tobi Leigh; fiance’ Merton Labad; niece, Alba.

Whitney is preceded in death by her father, Jerome Voisin; maternal grandparents, Clyde and Lydie Harris; paternal grandparents, Chester and Ena Voisin.

Whitney was a very loving, strong person who loved her family and pets. Whitney was always the life of the party and never met a stranger. She enjoyed television, drinking Dr. Pepper and singing. Her children and grandchild were her biggest blessings in life. She will be loved and missed by everyone.