January 3, 1938 – July 13, 2022

Wilbert “Gunsmoke” Brown Sr., 84, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana was born on January 3, 1938 and passed away on July 13, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, July 22, 2022 at New Morning Star Baptist Church in Labadieville, Louisiana, from 9:00am until the Religious Service at 11:00am . The burial will follow in New Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Audrey M. Brown; daughters, Wanda Brown, Sharon Johnson (Sheley), Sonja Brown, Deidra Ward; sons, Wilbert Brown Jr.(Pearl), Derrick Ward (Denise), Eric Ward (Theresa); brothers, John Brown, Izell Brown, and Claude Brown; and sister, Sarah Brown Richardson

He was preceded in death by his son, Dwayne Mosley; parents, William Brown and Elizabeth Brown; brothers, Joseph Brown, Iassac Perkins, Albert Brown, and William Brown; and sister, Lou Ethel Frye.