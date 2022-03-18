January 7, 1948 – March 15, 2022

Wilbert Joseph Hebert, 74, a native of Choctaw and a long-time resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the church’s cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jeanette Rodrigue Hebert; daughters, Patty Mulholland Hess and Tricia Hebert Roberts (Ryan); son, Dustin Bourg; grandchildren, Britney Hess, Tyler Roberts, and Tanner Roberts; great-granddaughter, Lexy Luong; sister, Lillian Tabor; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved Snuggles the tiny poodle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Adeline Tabor Hebert; and brother, Thomas Hebert.

Wilbert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family dearly, and left such a wonderful legacy to remember him by. No one will forget his warm and loving personality and caring nature. Wilbert will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing he is now at peace.

The family would like to thank the medical team, as well as the nurses and staff with Notre Dame Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank his caregivers, Shirley and Poncherallo for being by their side during this time.

In lieu of flowers, masses and donations can be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Wilbert’s name and memory.

