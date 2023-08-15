Wilbert Joseph Ordoyne, Sr., 82, died Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 3:15 pm. Born September 29, 1940, he was a native of Choctaw, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 8:30 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery.

He is survived by daughters, Tammy Taquino (Randy), Robin Gravois; son, Wilbert Ordoyne, Jr. (Holly); grandchildren, Rachel Babin (Robert), Cory Taquino (Sabrina), Hayden Taquino (Hannah), Colby Gravois, Brennan Gravois, Gage Ordoyne (Rebekah), Abby Ordoyne; great grandchildren, Jayden and Jonathan Babin, Noah, Chloe, Sarah, Tayleigh Taquino; siblings, Norris Ordoyne (Eldred), Murphy Ordoyne (Judy), Richard Ordoyne (Eve), Mabel Gauthier (Johnny), Joyce Benoit (Roland), Gloria Bourgeois.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilma and Marie “Curlee” Sanchez Ordoyne; son, Jimmie Anthony Ordoyne; brothers, Abby Ordoyne and Calvin Ordoyne; brother in law, Richard Bourgeois.

A special thanks to MMG Health Care Service and Saint Joseph Hospice.