Wiley “Tut Tut” LeBouef, Jr.

March 22, 1970 – May 9, 2022

Wiley John “Tut Tut”/ “Pee Wee” LeBouef, Jr., born March 22, 1970, a native of Chauvin and resident of Montegut, gained his angel wings on May 9, 2022 at 9:55 am, at the age of 52.

Services will be announced at a later time.

He is survived by his mother, Marilyn B. Picou, his father, Wiley J. LeBouef, Sr.,; children, Cody LeBouef, Haley LeBouef, Dylan LeBouef, Courtney Ladner; brothers, Milton Picou, Jr., Wesley Picou, (Talina); sisters, Carolyn Marcel (Kenneth Scott, Jr.), Salinna Lirette (Raymond); step brothers, Darron White, Kevin White (Mandy); step sisters, Darla White and Dana White LeCompte (Keith); one grandchild; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his step father, Milton Picou, Sr., step mother, Geraldine LeBouef; brother, Buddy LeBouef; step brother, Jason White, Sr.; his grandparents and one niece.

Tut Tut was the kind of man who understood what hard work meant, and lived his life in order to help others, whether they were a family member, a close friend, or even a stranger. He would go out of his way to help others, even if he didn’t have much. Tut Tut’s way of life has inspired others to be a better version of themselves, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank his uncle Ricky LeBouef and step niece Danielle White for their help in taking care of Tut Tut. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home’s CrowdFunding to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.