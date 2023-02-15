Wilfred Trahan, 86, a native Gibson of and resident of Houma, passed away on February 13, 2023. A visitation will be held in his honor on, Saturday February 18, 2023 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bayou Black. Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 10:20am with military honors starting at 10:30am, following a religious mass at 11:00am.

He is survived by his wife Rita Trahan, sons, Tommy Trahan (Toby), Gary Trahan, brother, Carroll Trahan, grandchildren, Garrett Trahan (Megan), Justin Trahan, and one great grandchild, Jax Trahan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Uranie Antill Trahan, brothers, Gilbert(Monk) Trahan, Albert (NeeNee) Trahan, and Floyd Trahan.

He was a very strong man who loved his family and friends along with the great outdoors. He was proud veteran who served his country for 7 1/2 years in the U.S Army. He was retired from Evangeline Maid Bread after 38 years of service. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him, may he rest in peace.

