Wilfred Trahan, 86, a native of Gibson and resident of Houma, passed away on February 13, 2023.

A Visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday February 18, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bayou Black from 9:00am until 10:20am with Military Honors starting at 10:30am. A Religious Mass will follow at 11:00am.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Trahan; sons, Tommy Trahan (Toby) and Gary Trahan; brother, Carroll Trahan; grandchildren, Garrett Trahan (Megan) and Justin Trahan; and one great grandchild, Jax Trahan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Uranie Antill Trahan; brothers, Gilbert (Monk) Trahan, Albert (NeeNee) Trahan and Floyd Trahan.

Wilfred was a very strong man who loved his family and friends along with the great outdoors. He was a proud veteran who served his country for 7 1/2 years in the U.S Army. He retired from Evangeline Maid Bread after 38 years of service. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him, may he rest in peace.

