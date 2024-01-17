Willadean Parrish Jernigan, 83, a longtime resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial time to be set at a later date.

Willadean is survived by her dog, Hersey; sons, Rusty Jernigan, Thomas Jernigan, Jr. (Etta), Rex Jernigan, Charles Jernigan, Donald Jernigan, and Johnny Jernigan; sister-in-law, Bonnie Parrish; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 40 years, Thomas Jernigan, Sr.; parents, Arlie and Bessie Parrish; son, Kenny Jernigan, Sr.; grandsons, Brandon Jernigan and Kenny Jernigan, Jr.; sisters, Wilmasue Parrish and Jean Parrish; and brothers, Junior, Dorcey, Buddy, and Raymond.

She found great joy in traveling the world alongside her cherished son, Rusty Jernigan, and embracing the wonders of diverse cultures and landscapes. Among her many passions, Willadean had a special fondness for her loyal companion, Hersey, her four-legged confidant. Willadean’s love for Hersey was a testament to her kind and nurturing nature, forever etched in the memories of all who witnessed their unbreakable bond.

Throughout her life, Willadean embraced the simple pleasures that brought her joy. Her love for takeout meals, indulging in their savory flavors, and savoring the moments of relaxation became cherished rituals that filled her days with contentment. These moments of culinary delight were a reminder that the little things in life, when appreciated wholeheartedly, can shape the most meaningful memories.

As we bid farewell to Willadean Parrish Jernigan, let us remember the moments of compassion, reflection and love that she infused into every aspect of her life. May her unwavering spirit continue to inspire us to appreciate the simple joys, to embrace the ones we love, and to embark on our own journeys with the same zest for life that she embodied.

Rest peacefully, dear Willadean, knowing that you have left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew you.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Willadean Jernigan.