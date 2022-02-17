October 28, 1939 – February 14, 2022

Willard Jones Foley III, 82, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on February 14, 2022.

Private services will be held.

He is survived by his wife, Stella Valois Foley; children, Michael Moore Foley (Julie), Melanie Foley Landry (Mark), Jodie Foley Sternfels (Mike) and Willard Jones Foley IV (Ben); sister, Peggy Foley Lasseigne (Larry); grandchildren, Kesley Saurage (Mikey),Tate Foley (Kayla), Carlie Sternfels and Colby Landry; great-grandchildren, Kaya, Piper, Anniston and Levi Saurage; Brooks and Baylor Foley; Emery Gallegos; and dog, Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Jones Foley Jr. and Lucille Talbot Foley; sister, Anne Foley Adolph; grandson, Eli Sternfels.

A legend has passed away. Pat Foley was known far and wide as a fixture in the sugar cane farming community, dove and duck hunting arena and was a founding member of The Cook Shack.

He took great pleasure in expanding the vocabulary of all his children, nieces and nephews.

He was a veteran who proudly served in the Louisiana National Guard.

He loved being on the water, especially Lake Verret where he honed his waterskiing and regaled all within earshot of his hunting and fishing prowess.

He was an avid woodworker who could’ve been Youtube before it ever existed.

He loved Stella, his family, friends and dogs and will be missed by all that knew him.

Special thanks for the wonderful care provided by Ms. Betty, Ms. Gayle, Ms. Linda, Ms. Hortense, Ms. Jo, Ms. Tara, Ms. Robyn and the staff at St. Joseph Hospice.

Landry’s Funeral Home, Inc is in charge of arrangements.