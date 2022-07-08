William Abel Bourque

June 17, 1944 – July 1, 2022

William A. Bourque, 78, a native of Baton Rouge, former resident of Lafayette and resident of Houma, passed away on July 1, 2022.

A visitation will be held at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM. A religious service will take place at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.

He is survived by his brothers, Harold Bourque (Frances), Leland Bourque Jr. (Tommye); sisters, Carol B. Davis, numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his former wife, Sadie Cox;parents, Leland and Gladys Richoux Bourque; brothers, Roland P. Bourque (Ruth) and Gene P. Bourque; sister, Joyce B. Falgout; brother-in-law, Jerry P. Davis; 3 nephews and 2 nieces.