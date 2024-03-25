William “Bill” Felix Witty, age 86, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.



Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elaine Code Witty; his daughters, Pamela Witty-Oakland (Michael) and Donna Quin (Patrick); his daughter-in-law, Nadine Witty; his grandchildren, Myles LeCompte (Brandy), Micah Witty-Oakland (Kat), Breanna and Shelbie Witty; his great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Bill was preceded in passing by his son, William “Billy” J. Witty, and his parents, Bill and Sophie Witty.

Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He was a devoted Catholic and public servant, with 25 years of service with the New Orleans Fire Department. He retired to Montegut where he enjoyed fishing, carpentry, and rebuilding vintage cars. He will be forever adored and missed greatly by his family.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Bill on Monday, March 25, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home in Chapel Dauphine beginning at 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Holy Rosary Church in Houma, beginning at 9:00a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 11:00a.m. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Chauvin funeral home is honored to serve the family of William F. Witty.